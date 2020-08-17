Is Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) a good stock to buy now?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is -37.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.02 and a high of $94.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The H stock was last observed hovering at around $54.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.52% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.1% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -33.48% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.06, the stock is 9.81% and 6.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -14.98% off its SMA200. H registered -23.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.42.

The stock witnessed a 3.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.07%, and is 9.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $5.52B and $3.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.33. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.39% and -40.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.16 with sales reaching $460.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -52.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -62.10% in year-over-year returns.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Top Institutional Holders

285 institutions hold shares in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), with 2.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.78% while institutional investors hold 109.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.27M, and float is at 36.85M with Short Float at 7.84%. Institutions hold 106.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO Inc. with over 4.68 million shares valued at $224.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.16% of the H Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.35 million shares valued at $160.32 million to account for 8.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.32 million shares representing 8.64% and valued at over $159.09 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 7.06% of the shares totaling 2.72 million with a market value of $136.56 million.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VONDRASEK MARK R. SEC filings show that VONDRASEK MARK R sold 2,561 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $45.32 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Udell David sold a total of 4,558 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $79.05 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the H stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, VONDRASEK MARK R disposed off 1,334 shares at an average price of $83.68 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H).

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -24.22% down over the past 12 months. Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) is -22.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.15% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.81.