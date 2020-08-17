Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 45.68% Change This Year

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) is 45.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.40 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMDA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.55% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.95, the stock is 12.86% and 16.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.24 million and changing 10.56% at the moment leaves the stock 41.46% off its SMA200. KMDA registered 89.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.28.

The stock witnessed a 11.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.02%, and is 14.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.22% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) has around 429 employees, a market worth around $443.01M and $131.52M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.86. Distance from 52-week low is 126.14% and -0.50% from its 52-week high.

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Analyst Forecasts

Kamada Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $33.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in Kamada Ltd. (KMDA), with 8.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.82% while institutional investors hold 48.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.52M, and float is at 27.20M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 38.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 0.98 million shares valued at $7.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.21% of the KMDA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.98 million shares valued at $5.71 million to account for 2.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 0.92 million shares representing 2.08% and valued at over $7.17 million, while Meitav Dash Investments Ltd holds 2.00% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $6.9 million.

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is 47.58% higher over the past 12 months. Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is 385.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 57.91% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.