LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) Is Down -58.52% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) is -58.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.28 and a high of $49.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMPX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.4% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.4% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is -7.50% and -18.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 6.32% at the moment leaves the stock -43.74% off its SMA200. LMPX registered a loss of -41.18% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.79.

The stock witnessed a -11.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.36%, and is -1.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.61% over the week and 10.33% over the month.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $69.12M and $11.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 125.61% and -84.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.20%).

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $12.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 476.00% year-over-year.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX), with 4.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.88% while institutional investors hold 3.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.33M, and float is at 5.88M with Short Float at 2.11%. Institutions hold 2.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC with over 100000.0 shares valued at $0.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.01% of the LMPX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 92810.0 shares valued at $0.91 million to account for 0.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 52700.0 shares representing 0.53% and valued at over $0.29 million, while FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 35648.0 with a market value of $0.35 million.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TAWFIK SAMER, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that TAWFIK SAMER bought 6,226 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $12.50 per share for a total of $77825.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.73 million shares.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that TAWFIK SAMER (President and CEO) bought a total of 21,119 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $13.51 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.72 million shares of the LMPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, TAWFIK SAMER (President and CEO) acquired 15,500 shares at an average price of $13.18 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 2,700,537 shares of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX).