MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) picks momentum as shares rise 7.81%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) is -36.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.52 and a high of $18.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The MSGN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -38.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.04, the stock is 8.53% and 4.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 3.56% at the moment leaves the stock -17.03% off its SMA200. MSGN registered -34.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.76.

The stock witnessed a 2.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.92%, and is 7.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.37% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $604.55M and $702.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.35 and Fwd P/E is 4.56. Profit margin for the company is 26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.65% and -40.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.30%).

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MSG Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $155.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) Top Institutional Holders

243 institutions hold shares in MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN), with 2.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.12% while institutional investors hold 130.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.11M, and float is at 40.81M with Short Float at 28.41%. Institutions hold 123.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ariel Investments, LLC with over 9.26 million shares valued at $94.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.46% of the MSGN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.51 million shares valued at $56.18 million to account for 12.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Contrarius Investment Management Limited which holds 3.46 million shares representing 8.01% and valued at over $34.38 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.85% of the shares totaling 3.38 million with a market value of $34.52 million.

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burian Lawrence J., the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Burian Lawrence J. sold 12,533 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

MSG Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Burian Lawrence J. (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $11.75 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12533.0 shares of the MSGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07, Burian Lawrence J. (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $11.38 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 22,533 shares of MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN).

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading -16.75% down over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -2.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.07% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 29.14.