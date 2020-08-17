Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is -53.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.24 and a high of $35.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The MYGN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -58.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.66, the stock is 3.76% and 2.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing -5.38% at the moment leaves the stock -32.19% off its SMA200. MYGN registered -45.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.95.

The stock witnessed a 6.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.05%, and is 3.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.05% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $997.48M and $638.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.10. Profit margin for the company is -31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.01% and -64.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.20%).

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Myriad Genetics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $144.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 700.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.40% in year-over-year returns.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Top Institutional Holders

319 institutions hold shares in Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.76% while institutional investors hold 109.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.60M, and float is at 73.10M with Short Float at 14.83%. Institutions hold 107.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.46 million shares valued at $178.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.71% of the MYGN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.37 million shares valued at $119.71 million to account for 11.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 4.76 million shares representing 6.39% and valued at over $53.99 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.49% of the shares totaling 4.1 million with a market value of $58.61 million.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lambert Nicole, the company’s President, MGL. SEC filings show that Lambert Nicole sold 4,354 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $19.73 per share for a total of $85915.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59150.0 shares.

Myriad Genetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Ford Alexander (President, MWH) sold a total of 7,273 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the MYGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, GILBERT WALTER PHD (Director) acquired 5,860 shares at an average price of $25.60 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 54,150 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN).

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is 19.12% higher over the past 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 64.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.83% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.1.