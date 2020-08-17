New Big Money Means Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is -40.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.18 and a high of $30.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The TPR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.15% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -13.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.93, the stock is 13.77% and 13.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.43 million and changing 3.24% at the moment leaves the stock -18.88% off its SMA200. TPR registered -18.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.46.

The stock witnessed a 13.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.57%, and is 9.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $4.26B and $5.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.53. Profit margin for the company is -11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.48% and -47.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tapestry Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $1.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -211.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Top Institutional Holders

780 institutions hold shares in Tapestry Inc. (TPR), with 850.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 92.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 276.20M, and float is at 275.26M with Short Float at 4.94%. Institutions hold 92.01% of the Float.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Tapestry Inc. (TPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BILBREY JOHN P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BILBREY JOHN P bought 7,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $14.12 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20776.0 shares.

Tapestry Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that BILBREY JOHN P (Director) bought a total of 8,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $17.02 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13676.0 shares of the TPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Dunn Sarah (Global Human Resources Officer) disposed off 32,000 shares at an average price of $26.78 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 62,131 shares of Tapestry Inc. (TPR).

Tapestry Inc. (TPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading 20.90% up over the past 12 months. Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) is -38.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.39% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.54.