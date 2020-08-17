OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) is -40.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $5.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The OGI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $2.27 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.48% off the consensus price target high of $3.72 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -13.08% lower than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.47, the stock is 9.62% and -7.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.48 million and changing 5.76% at the moment leaves the stock -28.45% off its SMA200. OGI registered -70.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4294 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7698.

The stock witnessed a -5.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.38%, and is 15.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.86% and -73.61% from its 52-week high.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/16/2020.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Top Institutional Holders

137 institutions hold shares in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), with 297.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 13.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 194.51M, and float is at 194.16M with Short Float at 7.84%. Institutions hold 13.79% of the Float.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -27.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.67% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.94.