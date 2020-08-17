PaySign Inc. (PAYS) Volatility At 7.65%, Should You Add A Position?

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) is -20.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.63 and a high of $17.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAYS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.3% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 26.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.06, the stock is -15.32% and -10.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing -22.20% at the moment leaves the stock -6.13% off its SMA200. PAYS registered -41.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.88.

The stock witnessed a -11.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.18%, and is -20.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.65% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

PaySign Inc. (PAYS) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $509.31M and $35.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.33 and Fwd P/E is 27.79. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.04% and -53.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.80%).

PaySign Inc. (PAYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PaySign Inc. (PAYS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PaySign Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $11.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 176.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.30% in year-over-year returns.

PaySign Inc. (PAYS) Top Institutional Holders

125 institutions hold shares in PaySign Inc. (PAYS), with 21.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.75% while institutional investors hold 53.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.71M, and float is at 30.15M with Short Float at 12.76%. Institutions hold 30.32% of the Float.

PaySign Inc. (PAYS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at PaySign Inc. (PAYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times.