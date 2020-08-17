Positives for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) as stock gains in recent trading

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is -28.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.43 and a high of $17.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBBY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.81% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -147.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.35, the stock is 12.91% and 23.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 15.83% off its SMA200. BBBY registered 66.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.68.

The stock witnessed a 30.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 113.30%, and is 1.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $9.89B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 260.06% and -30.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.40%).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $2.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -383.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.00% in year-over-year returns.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Top Institutional Holders

399 institutions hold shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), with 6.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.07% while institutional investors hold 120.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.70M, and float is at 118.74M with Short Float at 58.70%. Institutions hold 114.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 15.73 million shares valued at $166.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.35% of the BBBY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.55 million shares valued at $61.26 million to account for 11.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.97 million shares representing 9.40% and valued at over $50.39 million, while Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds 8.02% of the shares totaling 10.21 million with a market value of $108.25 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOVE SUE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOVE SUE bought 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $7.89 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42342.0 shares.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 10 that Yerger Ann (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 10 and was made at $8.29 per share for $49740.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17371.0 shares of the BBBY stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 128.64% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.93% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 69.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.89.