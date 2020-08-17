Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) is 60.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.69 and a high of $27.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The RPAY stock was last observed hovering at around $23.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.56% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 16.07% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.50, the stock is -1.05% and -4.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 28.42% off its SMA200. RPAY registered 100.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.97.

The stock witnessed a -5.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.56%, and is -4.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.77% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has around 243 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $121.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.97. Distance from 52-week low is 119.83% and -15.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.20%).

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Repay Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $36.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -693.90% this year.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Top Institutional Holders

101 institutions hold shares in Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), with 4.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.57% while institutional investors hold 143.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.52M, and float is at 44.51M with Short Float at 7.63%. Institutions hold 131.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.63 million shares valued at $113.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.90% of the RPAY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd with 3.79 million shares valued at $54.43 million to account for 6.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 3.36 million shares representing 5.74% and valued at over $82.67 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.16% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $26.53 million.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murphy Timothy John, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Murphy Timothy John sold 318,609 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $21.71 per share for a total of $6.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Repay Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 30 that Murphy Timothy John (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 76,561 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 30 and was made at $22.30 per share for $1.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RPAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 30, Murphy Timothy John (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 54,950 shares at an average price of $22.30 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 346,964 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY).