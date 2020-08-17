Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) is -55.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $9.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The SIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 20.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.96, the stock is 1.62% and -1.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 4.49% at the moment leaves the stock -20.31% off its SMA200. SIEN registered -38.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9666 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5827.

The stock witnessed a -15.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.45%, and is -5.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.28% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $190.71M and $75.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 296.00% and -59.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.80%).

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sientra Inc. (SIEN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sientra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $13.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.20% year-over-year.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Top Institutional Holders

137 institutions hold shares in Sientra Inc. (SIEN), with 1.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.64% while institutional investors hold 87.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.15M, and float is at 48.40M with Short Float at 9.33%. Institutions hold 84.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 4.23 million shares valued at $8.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.40% of the SIEN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Polar Capital LLP with 2.78 million shares valued at $5.54 million to account for 5.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackstone Group Inc. which holds 2.73 million shares representing 5.43% and valued at over $5.43 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.41% of the shares totaling 2.72 million with a market value of $5.42 million.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Sientra Inc. (SIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nugent Jeffrey M, the company’s Chairman of the Board and CEO. SEC filings show that Nugent Jeffrey M sold 63,557 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $5.91 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Sientra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Nugent Jeffrey M (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold a total of 53,513 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $5.93 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the SIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Nugent Jeffrey M (Chairman of the Board and CEO) disposed off 16,506 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $98960.0. The insider now directly holds 326,896 shares of Sientra Inc. (SIEN).

Sientra Inc. (SIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) that is trading 90.70% up over the past 12 months. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 1.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.76% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.99.