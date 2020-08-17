Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) is 32.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.48 and a high of $12.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The TLC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.01% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 35.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.12, the stock is 30.66% and 25.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.4 million and changing 39.33% at the moment leaves the stock 40.85% off its SMA200. TLC registered 32.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.99.

The stock witnessed a -0.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.69%, and is 35.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.45% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 187.10% and -43.72% from its 52-week high.

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $520k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -71.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.50% in year-over-year returns.

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC), with institutional investors hold 1.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.09M, and float is at 29.16M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 1.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Karst Peak Capital Ltd with over 0.57 million shares valued at $2.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.53% of the TLC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 83208.0 shares valued at $0.31 million to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding.