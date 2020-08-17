The incline in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is -2.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.04 and a high of $23.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The RAD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $11.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -152.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.12, the stock is -1.55% and -0.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 3.21% at the moment leaves the stock 13.38% off its SMA200. RAD registered 182.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.34.

The stock witnessed a -7.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.03%, and is 0.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $800.45M and $22.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.83. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 200.00% and -36.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $5.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.90% in year-over-year returns.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Top Institutional Holders

231 institutions hold shares in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.87% while institutional investors hold 50.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.46M, and float is at 52.92M with Short Float at 24.86%. Institutions hold 49.14% of the Float.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 16 times.