These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) is 82.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.51 and a high of $32.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The VVNT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -56.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.75, the stock is 14.42% and 16.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 39.98% off its SMA200. VVNT registered 83.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.80.

The stock witnessed a 14.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.51%, and is 7.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.02% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) has around 5750 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $303.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.33% and -41.41% from its 52-week high.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $307.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT), with 20.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.25% while institutional investors hold 109.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 151.01M, and float is at 36.10M with Short Float at 6.52%. Institutions hold 97.46% of the Float.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pedersen Todd R., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Pedersen Todd R. bought 32,417 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $19.36 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Pedersen Todd R. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,959 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $17.64 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the VVNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Pedersen Todd R. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,869 shares at an average price of $11.61 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 82,217 shares of Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT).