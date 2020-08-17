Things appear to be looking up for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) is -8.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.66 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The NAT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -221.43% lower than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.50, the stock is 1.43% and 0.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 8.43% off its SMA200. NAT registered 157.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3694 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1723.

The stock witnessed a 3.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.54%, and is -0.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $659.61M and $349.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.03 and Fwd P/E is 10.51. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.08% and -50.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $94.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 68.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 207.80% in year-over-year returns.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), with 3.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.62% while institutional investors hold 37.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.23M, and float is at 46.81M with Short Float at 28.80%. Institutions hold 36.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.1 million shares valued at $36.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.50% of the NAT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 5.27 million shares valued at $23.85 million to account for 3.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.73 million shares representing 1.86% and valued at over $12.39 million, while Greylin Investment Management Inc. holds 1.54% of the shares totaling 2.26 million with a market value of $10.24 million.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -2.94% down over the past 12 months. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is 34.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.56% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.8.