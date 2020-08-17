ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) is -61.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $6.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The TBLT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is 7.03% and -1.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.38 million and changing 10.45% at the moment leaves the stock -51.95% off its SMA200. TBLT registered -88.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7301 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2246.

The stock witnessed a 4.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.50%, and is 8.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.66% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $24.70M and $18.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.25% and -88.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-317.80%).

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.00% year-over-year.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT), with 1.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.92% while institutional investors hold 11.37% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 10.81% of the Float.