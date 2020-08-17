Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) – The 77.0% Upside Potential Remains

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) is -59.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLUB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is 56.35% and 21.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.72 million and changing 48.43% at the moment leaves the stock -39.41% off its SMA200. CLUB registered -46.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4718 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7966.

The stock witnessed a 45.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.74%, and is 57.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.29% over the week and 12.36% over the month.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $13.89M and $466.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.50% and -76.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB), with 4.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.94% while institutional investors hold 66.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.77M, and float is at 25.48M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 56.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.95 million shares valued at $0.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.55% of the CLUB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Stadium Capital Management, LLC with 1.0 million shares valued at $0.5 million to account for 3.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.46 million shares representing 1.56% and valued at over $0.23 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.32% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $0.2 million.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ajmera Nitin, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Ajmera Nitin sold 2,037 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $0.78 per share for a total of $1589.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75652.0 shares.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that Ajmera Nitin (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,683 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $2.70 per share for $7244.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77689.0 shares of the CLUB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Walsh Patrick (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 4,300,000 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $6.45 million. The insider now directly holds 4,300,000 shares of Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB).

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) that is 73.75% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.94% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.