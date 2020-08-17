What should you know before buying stock in HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) is 75.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.83 and a high of $276.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUBS stock was last observed hovering at around $275.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.19% off its average median price target of $275.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.0% off the consensus price target high of $328.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -39.41% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $278.81, the stock is 16.56% and 22.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 56.76% off its SMA200. HUBS registered 49.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $235.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $187.10.

The stock witnessed a 29.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.84%, and is 7.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has around 3387 employees, a market worth around $12.56B and $762.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 205.16. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 206.94% and 0.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HubSpot Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $210.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.40% in year-over-year returns.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Top Institutional Holders

401 institutions hold shares in HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), with 2.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.82% while institutional investors hold 99.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.13M, and float is at 43.05M with Short Float at 3.15%. Institutions hold 93.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.75 million shares valued at $1.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.43% of the HUBS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.86 million shares valued at $514.66 million to account for 8.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.97 million shares representing 4.32% and valued at over $262.32 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 1.84 million with a market value of $413.68 million.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Halligan Brian, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Halligan Brian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $231.90 per share for a total of $1.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

HubSpot Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 02 that Bueker Kathryn (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,070 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 02 and was made at $235.39 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41608.0 shares of the HUBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, Gill Ronald S (Director) disposed off 2,508 shares at an average price of $222.08 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 5,638 shares of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS).

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) that is trading -62.40% down over the past 12 months. Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is 28.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.53% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.11.