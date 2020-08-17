Who are the Institutional Holders in Eventbrite Inc. (EB)?

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) is -51.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.71 and a high of $22.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The EB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.85, the stock is 10.63% and 7.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -28.34% off its SMA200. EB registered -44.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.82.

The stock witnessed a 7.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.19%, and is 6.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.96% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) has around 1111 employees, a market worth around $900.29M and $222.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.50% and -56.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.80%).

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eventbrite Inc. (EB) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eventbrite Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $24.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -62.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -70.10% in year-over-year returns.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Top Institutional Holders

200 institutions hold shares in Eventbrite Inc. (EB), with 171.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 78.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.41M, and float is at 66.54M with Short Float at 11.39%. Institutions hold 78.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cadian Capital Management, LLC with over 5.72 million shares valued at $49.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.48% of the EB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.97 million shares valued at $36.27 million to account for 7.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Foxhaven Asset Management, LP which holds 4.23 million shares representing 6.27% and valued at over $30.89 million, while Immersion Capital LLP holds 5.86% of the shares totaling 3.95 million with a market value of $28.87 million.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Eventbrite Inc. (EB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harnett Samantha, the company’s Chief Legal & Operating Office. SEC filings show that Harnett Samantha sold 2,168 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $8.38 per share for a total of $18174.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13019.0 shares.

Eventbrite Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Harnett Samantha (Chief Legal & Corp Ops Officer) sold a total of 2,675 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $19.52 per share for $52216.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11103.0 shares of the EB stock.