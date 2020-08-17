Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)?

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) is -34.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $47.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIAC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.72% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -128.83% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.46, the stock is 7.15% and 11.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.51 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock 0.01% off its SMA200. VIAC registered -36.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.94.

The stock witnessed a 7.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.73%, and is 4.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) has around 23990 employees, a market worth around $16.58B and $32.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.02 and Fwd P/E is 5.98. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.88% and -42.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ViacomCBS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $5.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 80.10% in year-over-year returns.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Top Institutional Holders

1,076 institutions hold shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), with 26.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.36% while institutional investors hold 86.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 615.00M, and float is at 551.25M with Short Float at 14.29%. Institutions hold 82.70% of the Float.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRIEGO LINDA M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GRIEGO LINDA M sold 18,075 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $28.49 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32774.0 shares.

ViacomCBS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that PHILLIPS JR CHARLES E (Director) bought a total of 16,025 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $12.42 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65449.0 shares of the VIAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, REDSTONE SHARI (Director) acquired 50,450 shares at an average price of $19.83 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 269,524 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC).