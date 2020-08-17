Why China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) is the topic of conversation today

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) is -5.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $4.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $2.97, the stock is 8.12% and 10.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 20.59% off its SMA200. CAAS registered 47.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8215 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2348.

The stock witnessed a 8.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.80%, and is 10.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.09% over the week and 8.38% over the month.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) has around 4039 employees, a market worth around $96.70M and $395.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.96 and Fwd P/E is 7.24. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.42% and -28.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Automotive Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $87.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 321.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.70% in year-over-year returns.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS), with 19.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.87% while institutional investors hold 8.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.17M, and float is at 13.04M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 3.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.46 million shares valued at $0.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.41% of the CAAS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.25 million to account for 0.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $0.33 million, while Gabelli Funds, LLC holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 88022.0 with a market value of $0.25 million.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LI JIE, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that LI JIE bought 33 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $1.81 per share for a total of $60.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

China Automotive Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that LI JIE (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $1.81 per share for $3620.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CAAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, LI JIE (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 5,125 shares at an average price of $1.85 for $9481.0. The insider now directly holds 138,997 shares of China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS).

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) that is trading 13.25% up over the past 12 months. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is 11.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.08% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12670.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.