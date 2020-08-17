Why has NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) dropped -1.81% in last trading?

NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX: NXE) is 27.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $1.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The NXE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.89% off the consensus price target high of $5.60 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 49.85% higher than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is -5.51% and 8.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 31.49% off its SMA200. NXE registered 38.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5941 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2370.

The stock witnessed a 13.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.43%, and is -4.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 228.36% and -13.76% from its 52-week high.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE), with 53.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.56% while institutional investors hold 26.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 372.21M, and float is at 327.86M with Short Float at 4.54%. Institutions hold 22.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Falcon Edge Capital, LP with over 6.59 million shares valued at $4.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.75% of the NXE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 6.32 million shares valued at $4.6 million to account for 1.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 5.96 million shares representing 1.58% and valued at over $7.69 million, while Old West Investment Management, LLC holds 1.42% of the shares totaling 5.33 million with a market value of $6.88 million.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) that is trading 38.14% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.88% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 19.53.