Why Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Are Going Crazy

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) is 122.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.47 and a high of $19.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTGX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.76% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.59% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 41.89% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.69, the stock is -5.45% and -6.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -10.09% at the moment leaves the stock 44.36% off its SMA200. PTGX registered 57.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.96.

The stock witnessed a -4.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.15%, and is -12.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.57% over the week and 6.39% over the month.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $642.35M and $16.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 251.01% and -20.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.90%).

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $2.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6,064.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.10% in year-over-year returns.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Top Institutional Holders

127 institutions hold shares in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.16% while institutional investors hold 92.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.80M, and float is at 28.97M with Short Float at 5.48%. Institutions hold 90.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.17 million shares valued at $91.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.03% of the PTGX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RTW Investments LP with 2.66 million shares valued at $18.78 million to account for 7.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. which holds 2.45 million shares representing 6.65% and valued at over $43.25 million, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 1.68 million with a market value of $11.85 million.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KHOSLA CHAITAN PHD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KHOSLA CHAITAN PHD sold 2,499 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $17.19 per share for a total of $42952.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that SELICK HAROLD E (Director) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $6.70 per share for $80400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15310.0 shares of the PTGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Giraudo Bryan (Director) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $5.70 for $45620.0. The insider now directly holds 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX).

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 57.78% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.98% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.