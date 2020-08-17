Why should you buy stock in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) is -66.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.45 and a high of $17.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSW stock was last observed hovering at around $5.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 43.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.68, the stock is -0.11% and -0.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -41.93% off its SMA200. OSW registered -63.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.99.

The stock witnessed a 2.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.51%, and is -3.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has around 4298 employees, a market worth around $380.90M and $539.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 131.84% and -67.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $2.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -75.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -98.10% in year-over-year returns.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), with 22.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.46% while institutional investors hold 148.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.06M, and float is at 48.21M with Short Float at 12.92%. Institutions hold 109.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc with over 5.83 million shares valued at $27.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.53% of the OSW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.29 million shares valued at $13.35 million to account for 5.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 3.2 million shares representing 5.23% and valued at over $13.0 million, while New South Capital Management Inc holds 4.66% of the shares totaling 2.85 million with a market value of $11.59 million.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FLUXMAN LEONARD I, the company’s Executive Chairman & Director. SEC filings show that FLUXMAN LEONARD I bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $5.17 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that LAZARUS STEPHEN (CFO and COO) bought a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $6.53 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75000.0 shares of the OSW stock.