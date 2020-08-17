Why Veru Inc. (VERU) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) is -20.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $4.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The VERU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.38% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 55.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.68, the stock is -12.09% and -16.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -17.13% off its SMA200. VERU registered 38.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0929 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4358.

The stock witnessed a -17.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.49%, and is -12.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.79% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

Veru Inc. (VERU) has around 386 employees, a market worth around $185.70M and $39.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.48% and -43.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.80%).

Veru Inc. (VERU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veru Inc. (VERU) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veru Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $11.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.80% in year-over-year returns.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Veru Inc. (VERU), with 16.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.77% while institutional investors hold 18.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.37M, and float is at 50.21M with Short Float at 3.32%. Institutions hold 13.93% of the Float.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Veru Inc. (VERU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FISCH HARRY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FISCH HARRY bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $4.47 per share for a total of $4470.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Veru Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that FISCH HARRY (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $4.51 per share for $4510.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the VERU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Socorro Jesus (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $4.27 for $21350.0. The insider now directly holds 32,500 shares of Veru Inc. (VERU).

Veru Inc. (VERU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 34.10% up over the past 12 months. The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) is -9.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.99% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.88.