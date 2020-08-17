Will Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) is 15.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.22 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The RMNI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 43.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.50, the stock is -16.56% and -9.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -14.45% at the moment leaves the stock 2.12% off its SMA200. RMNI registered -5.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2159 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5494.

The stock witnessed a -14.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.22%, and is -12.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.09% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) has around 1270 employees, a market worth around $364.10M and $303.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.57. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.70% and -24.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rimini Street Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $79.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI), with 26.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.68% while institutional investors hold 78.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.29M, and float is at 20.02M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 48.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adams Street Partners, LLC with over 23.69 million shares valued at $122.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 34.23% of the RMNI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Voss Capital, LLC with 2.34 million shares valued at $12.06 million to account for 3.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. which holds 1.59 million shares representing 2.30% and valued at over $6.5 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.17% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $6.15 million.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Insider Activity

A total of 138 insider transactions have happened at Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maddock Kevin, the company’s EVP, Global Sales – Recurring. SEC filings show that Maddock Kevin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $5.81 per share for a total of $29050.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85840.0 shares.

Rimini Street Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Grady Sebastian (President) sold a total of 21,611 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $5.36 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5500.0 shares of the RMNI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, Grady Sebastian (President) disposed off 10,537 shares at an average price of $5.32 for $56063.0. The insider now directly holds 5,500 shares of Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI).

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 15.10% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 20.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.04% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.13.