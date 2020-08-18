Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) – The 89.8% Upside Potential Remains

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) is -39.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADXS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is -11.42% and -14.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -25.14% off its SMA200. ADXS registered 27.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5675 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6832.

The stock witnessed a -3.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.74%, and is -4.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.38% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $32.81M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 150.12% and -65.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.70%).

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advaxis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.40% this year.

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Advaxis Inc. (ADXS), with 289.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 19.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.57M, and float is at 48.12M with Short Float at 2.94%. Institutions hold 19.36% of the Float.

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by APPEL RONI, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that APPEL RONI sold 2,401 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $0.55 per share for a total of $1321.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10476.0 shares.

Advaxis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that APPEL RONI (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $0.58 per share for $116.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12877.0 shares of the ADXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, APPEL RONI (Director) disposed off 399 shares at an average price of $0.67 for $267.0. The insider now directly holds 13,077 shares of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS).