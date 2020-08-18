Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) up 47.84% since start of the year

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is 47.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.25 and a high of $16.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.9% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -24.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.91, the stock is 0.58% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock 32.28% off its SMA200. FOLD registered 44.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.02.

The stock witnessed a -6.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.14%, and is -6.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has around 584 employees, a market worth around $3.80B and $226.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 138.56% and -7.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.10%).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $65.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.70% in year-over-year returns.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Top Institutional Holders

315 institutions hold shares in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD), with 2.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.10% while institutional investors hold 111.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 257.97M, and float is at 231.75M with Short Float at 13.41%. Institutions hold 109.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 25.18 million shares valued at $232.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.73% of the FOLD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 25.18 million shares valued at $232.68 million to account for 9.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 24.12 million shares representing 9.32% and valued at over $222.86 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.21% of the shares totaling 21.24 million with a market value of $196.25 million.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prout Samantha, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Prout Samantha sold 198 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $15.05 per share for a total of $2980.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17135.0 shares.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that WHITMAN BURKE W (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $14.53 per share for $21795.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32467.0 shares of the FOLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Campbell Bradley L (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.78 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 338,764 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 27.16% up over the past 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 64.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.44% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 33.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.39.