Analysts suggest MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) could spike 32.42% in a year

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) is 142.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.04 and a high of $32.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $26.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.42% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -237.88% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.03, the stock is 1.36% and 1.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 83.42% off its SMA200. MGNX registered 82.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 159.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.89.

The stock witnessed a -4.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.25%, and is -3.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.39% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has around 384 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $77.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 569.06% and -16.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.80%).

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MacroGenics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.92 with sales reaching $15.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.40% in year-over-year returns.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Top Institutional Holders

182 institutions hold shares in MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX), with 4.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.42% while institutional investors hold 101.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.09M, and float is at 52.46M with Short Float at 7.94%. Institutions hold 94.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bellevue Group AG with over 5.0 million shares valued at $139.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.24% of the MGNX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.78 million shares valued at $27.79 million to account for 8.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 4.48 million shares representing 8.28% and valued at over $26.07 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.00% of the shares totaling 3.25 million with a market value of $18.91 million.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Risser Eric Blasius, the company’s Sr VP & Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Risser Eric Blasius sold 4,489 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 27 at a price of $25.47 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44468.0 shares.

MacroGenics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 02 that Risser Eric Blasius (Sr VP & Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 02 and was made at $30.00 per share for $93000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44468.0 shares of the MGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 02, Peters Jeffrey Stuart (General Counsel) disposed off 202 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $6060.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX).

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 36.16% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 10.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.26% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.47.