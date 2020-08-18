Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is -39.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $8.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARCO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $5.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.44% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.70, the stock is -1.76% and 2.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -15.66% off its SMA200. ARCO registered -31.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7571 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6951.

The stock witnessed a 6.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.55%, and is -1.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.63% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has around 80855 employees, a market worth around $995.70M and $2.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 78.23 and Fwd P/E is 57.74. Distance from 52-week low is 60.90% and -43.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $477M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.20% in year-over-year returns.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Top Institutional Holders

151 institutions hold shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), with 8.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.30% while institutional investors hold 83.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 205.30M, and float is at 125.61M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 80.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nuveen Asset Management with over 0.49 million shares valued at $2.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.40% of the ARCO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 0.34 million shares valued at $1.41 million to account for 0.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INCA Investments, LLC which holds 0.14 million shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $0.59 million, while Moerus Capital Management, LLC holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $0.57 million.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) that is trading -27.42% down over the past 12 months. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is -5.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 47.86% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.