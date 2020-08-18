Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 62.91% Upside

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) is 4.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.83 and a high of $13.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVDL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.91% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 43.13% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.53, the stock is 4.60% and 3.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing 7.84% at the moment leaves the stock 10.17% off its SMA200. AVDL registered 299.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.36.

The stock witnessed a -2.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.10%, and is -5.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $448.81M and $55.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 366.12% and -36.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.20%).

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -53.30% year-over-year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL), with 4.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.13% while institutional investors hold 43.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.27M, and float is at 35.64M with Short Float at 15.54%. Institutions hold 39.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 5.31 million shares valued at $42.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.17% of the AVDL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 4.57 million shares valued at $36.89 million to account for 12.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vivo Capital, LLC which holds 3.53 million shares representing 9.42% and valued at over $28.49 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 8.35% of the shares totaling 3.13 million with a market value of $25.26 million.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glass Geoffrey Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Glass Geoffrey Michael bought 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $7.76 per share for a total of $50440.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60900.0 shares.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Glass Geoffrey Michael (Director) bought a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $7.70 per share for $50050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54400.0 shares of the AVDL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Divis Gregory J (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 13,000 shares at an average price of $7.78 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 99,100 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL).

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) that is trading -24.00% down over the past 12 months. Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) is -8.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.68% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.64.