BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:BIMI Stock Is Going Next

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) is -42.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $12.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIMI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.88% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.88% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is 5.34% and -7.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.0 million and changing 15.68% at the moment leaves the stock -27.31% off its SMA200. BIMI registered -13.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0521 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7879.

The stock witnessed a -9.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.59%, and is -14.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $20.09M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 107.77% and -82.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.50%).

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BOQI International Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI), with 8.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 77.94% while institutional investors hold 2.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.27M, and float is at 4.62M with Short Float at 15.03%. Institutions hold 0.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 95562.0 shares valued at $0.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.92% of the BIMI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 17319.0 shares valued at $39314.0 to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.