Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -32.62% Change This Year

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) is -32.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $11.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The EBR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $9.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.95% off the consensus price target high of $11.42 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 13.63% higher than the price target low of $6.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.83, the stock is -18.47% and -10.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -7.17% at the moment leaves the stock -15.95% off its SMA200. EBR registered -36.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.98.

The stock witnessed a -3.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.61%, and is -9.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 97.29% and -49.99% from its 52-week high.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), with institutional investors hold 0.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 597.24M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 0.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with over 1.31 million shares valued at $7.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.49% of the EBR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is AMS Capital Ltda with 1.24 million shares valued at $7.03 million to account for 4.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.1 million shares representing 3.77% and valued at over $6.22 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.52% of the shares totaling 0.44 million with a market value of $2.5 million.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 29.17% up over the past 12 months. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is -35.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.89% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.33.