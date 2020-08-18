Check out this: The Boeing Company (BA) is on the verge of a huge rally

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is -47.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.00 and a high of $391.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BA stock was last observed hovering at around $178.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.07%.

Currently trading at $172.01, the stock is -0.04% and -4.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.27 million and changing -3.41% at the moment leaves the stock -27.33% off its SMA200. BA registered -47.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $175.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $188.79.

The stock witnessed a -2.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.00%, and is -4.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

The Boeing Company (BA) has around 161100 employees, a market worth around $95.26B and $69.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.29. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.27% and -56.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

The Boeing Company (BA) Analyst Forecasts

The Boeing Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.1 with sales reaching $15.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.10% in year-over-year returns.

The Boeing Company (BA) Top Institutional Holders

2,359 institutions hold shares in The Boeing Company (BA), with 745.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 66.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 566.40M, and float is at 563.78M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 66.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 41.76 million shares valued at $6.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.40% of the BA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Newport Trust Co with 34.3 million shares valued at $6.29 billion to account for 6.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 33.25 million shares representing 5.89% and valued at over $4.96 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 5.41% of the shares totaling 30.56 million with a market value of $4.56 billion.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at The Boeing Company (BA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M bought 1,152 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $173.36 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1152.0 shares.

The Boeing Company (BA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 3.17% up over the past 12 months. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is -71.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.47% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.26.