Dissecting Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) is 81.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.35 and a high of $95.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRNB stock was last observed hovering at around $90.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.51%.

Currently trading at $99.25, the stock is 14.15% and 37.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.67 million and changing 9.38% at the moment leaves the stock 68.34% off its SMA200. PRNB registered 166.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.06.

The stock witnessed a 16.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.01%, and is 17.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $3.33B and $50.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 291.52% and 4.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.40%).

Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) Analyst Forecasts

Principia Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76 with sales reaching $16.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.20% year-over-year.

Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) Top Institutional Holders

192 institutions hold shares in Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB), with 461.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.39% while institutional investors hold 102.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.09M, and float is at 32.21M with Short Float at 9.91%. Institutions hold 100.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.96 million shares valued at $296.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.92% of the PRNB Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 2.71 million shares valued at $162.17 million to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.64 million shares representing 7.96% and valued at over $158.03 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.74% of the shares totaling 1.91 million with a market value of $114.05 million.

Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goldstein David M, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Goldstein David M sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $88.61 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31739.0 shares.

Principia Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Thomas Dolca (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $80.07 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1826.0 shares of the PRNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Colowick Alan (Director) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $60.00 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB).