Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Is Down -70.91% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is -70.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.99 and a high of $20.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The ERJ stock was last observed hovering at around $5.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.85% off the consensus price target high of $10.44 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -33.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.34, the stock is -10.30% and -15.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing -5.82% at the moment leaves the stock -53.26% off its SMA200. ERJ registered -68.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.40.

The stock witnessed a -8.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.65%, and is 2.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has around 18734 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $1.98B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.83% and -73.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.40%).

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is a “Underweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Embraer S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $577.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -57.10% in year-over-year returns.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in Embraer S.A. (ERJ), with institutional investors hold 47.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 184.87M, and float is at 174.78M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 47.84% of the Float.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 4.81% up over the past 12 months. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is -68.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.94% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.14.