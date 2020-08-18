Gold Fields Limited (GFI) turns bullish with gain of 0.71 points

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is 85.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.79 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The GFI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $12.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.39% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -89.2% lower than the price target low of $6.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.96, the stock is 1.70% and 23.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.81 million and changing 5.80% at the moment leaves the stock 74.90% off its SMA200. GFI registered 125.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.09.

The stock witnessed a 10.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.63%, and is -6.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has around 5655 employees, a market worth around $10.91B and $2.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.82 and Fwd P/E is 10.82. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 241.95% and -9.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.10% this year.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Top Institutional Holders

274 institutions hold shares in Gold Fields Limited (GFI), with institutional investors hold 52.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 828.69M, and float is at 807.40M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 52.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 85.09 million shares valued at $799.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.63% of the GFI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 30.51 million shares valued at $286.75 million to account for 3.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 20.48 million shares representing 2.32% and valued at over $97.27 million, while Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. holds 1.91% of the shares totaling 16.87 million with a market value of $158.58 million.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) that is trading -7.75% down over the past 12 months. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is 33.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.69% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.03.