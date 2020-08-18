GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Volatility At 4.80%, Should You Add A Position?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) is -37.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.56 and a high of $14.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The EAF stock was last observed hovering at around $7.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.47% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.09, the stock is 6.24% and -3.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -23.31% off its SMA200. EAF registered -33.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.79.

The stock witnessed a -7.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.23%, and is 2.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has around 1346 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.60 and Fwd P/E is 3.97. Profit margin for the company is 39.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.52% and -52.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (77.80%).

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $268.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.30% in year-over-year returns.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Top Institutional Holders

288 institutions hold shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), with 48.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 103.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 267.25M, and float is at 267.14M with Short Float at 3.45%. Institutions hold 103.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 199.22 million shares valued at $1.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 74.56% of the EAF Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is River Road Asset Management, LLC with 11.79 million shares valued at $94.08 million to account for 4.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.85 million shares representing 2.19% and valued at over $46.71 million, while Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 1.96% of the shares totaling 5.22 million with a market value of $41.69 million.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Taccone Anthony R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Taccone Anthony R. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $7.53 per share for a total of $37661.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8750.0 shares.

GrafTech International Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that BCP GP Ltd (Director) sold a total of 30,223,546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $13.13 per share for $396.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 199.22 million shares of the EAF stock.