Here are the top Institutional holders of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) is 31.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.19 and a high of $55.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADPT stock was last observed hovering at around $39.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.74%.

Currently trading at $41.04, the stock is 6.73% and -2.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 4.43% at the moment leaves the stock 24.78% off its SMA200. ADPT registered -17.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.65.

The stock witnessed a -1.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.31%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has around 453 employees, a market worth around $5.36B and $92.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 170.18% and -25.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $24.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.40% year-over-year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), with 7.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.47% while institutional investors hold 77.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.38M, and float is at 81.42M with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 73.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 33.49 million shares valued at $1.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 24.67% of the ADPT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Matrix Capital Management with 15.12 million shares valued at $731.27 million to account for 11.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.64 million shares representing 4.15% and valued at over $272.93 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 5.61 million with a market value of $271.63 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Insider Activity

A total of 236 insider transactions have happened at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 133 and purchases happening 103 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBINS CHAD M, the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that ROBINS CHAD M sold 7,675 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $37.42 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.79 million shares.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that ROBINS CHAD M (CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 16,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $37.20 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.78 million shares of the ADPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Cohen Chad M (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $37.78 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT).