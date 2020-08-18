Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG)

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is 74.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.13 and a high of $50.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIG stock was last observed hovering at around $50.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $50.23, the stock is 15.00% and 26.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 80.86% off its SMA200. BIG registered 145.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.95.

The stock witnessed a 39.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.10%, and is 4.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $5.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.12 and Fwd P/E is 10.09. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 396.10% and -1.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Big Lots Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.71 with sales reaching $1.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.10% in year-over-year returns.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Top Institutional Holders

292 institutions hold shares in Big Lots Inc. (BIG), with 856.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.18% while institutional investors hold 110.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.13M, and float is at 38.37M with Short Float at 20.61%. Institutions hold 108.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.92 million shares valued at $84.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.08% of the BIG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.64 million shares valued at $65.94 million to account for 11.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ancora Advisors, LLC which holds 2.46 million shares representing 6.28% and valued at over $35.04 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 2.39 million with a market value of $100.38 million.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Big Lots Inc. (BIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bachmann Lisa M, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Bachmann Lisa M sold 19,352 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 22 at a price of $42.36 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Big Lots Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 09 that Bachmann Lisa M (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 09 and was made at $42.23 per share for $16892.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the BIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 02, Robins Ronald A Jr (Executive Vice President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $41.00 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 54,938 shares of Big Lots Inc. (BIG).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 47.69% up over the past 12 months. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is 1.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.41% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.86.