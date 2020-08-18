Here is a breakdown of the NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) stock performance

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is -48.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.06 and a high of $35.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The NMIH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.83% off the consensus price target high of $26.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.53% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.74, the stock is 7.60% and 5.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -24.54% off its SMA200. NMIH registered -37.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.43.

The stock witnessed a 16.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.32%, and is 4.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) has around 269 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $425.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.49 and Fwd P/E is 7.44. Profit margin for the company is 43.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.69% and -53.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NMI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $97.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.30% in year-over-year returns.

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Top Institutional Holders

339 institutions hold shares in NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.76% while institutional investors hold 94.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.81M, and float is at 79.20M with Short Float at 4.97%. Institutions hold 92.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.59 million shares valued at $186.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.66% of the NMIH Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.23 million shares valued at $100.1 million to account for 7.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 4.86 million shares representing 5.73% and valued at over $78.12 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 5.30% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $72.29 million.

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Montgomery Michael Curry, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Montgomery Michael Curry sold 1,526 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $14.15 per share for a total of $21593.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21135.0 shares.

NMI Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that SCHEID STEVEN (Director) sold a total of 27,325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $30.33 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53622.0 shares of the NMIH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, SHUSTER BRADLEY M (Executive Chairman) disposed off 25,625 shares at an average price of $32.24 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 492,302 shares of NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH).

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCI Group Inc. (HCI) that is trading 35.52% up over the past 12 months. National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) is 45.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.78% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.04.