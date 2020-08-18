Hudson Ltd. (HUD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) is -62.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $15.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.38% lower than the price target low of $5.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.27, the stock is 11.23% and 3.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -8.03% at the moment leaves the stock -37.06% off its SMA200. HUD registered -47.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.99.

The stock witnessed a 29.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.77%, and is 11.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 6.92% over the month.

Hudson Ltd. (HUD) has around 8568 employees, a market worth around $502.92M and $1.40B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.19% and -66.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Hudson Ltd. (HUD) Analyst Forecasts

Hudson Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $165.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -59.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -68.30% in year-over-year returns.

Hudson Ltd. (HUD) Top Institutional Holders

144 institutions hold shares in Hudson Ltd. (HUD), with institutional investors hold 106.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.39M, and float is at 39.27M with Short Float at 3.32%. Institutions hold 106.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 6.43 million shares valued at $31.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.33% of the HUD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 4.0 million shares valued at $20.07 million to account for 10.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 3.43 million shares representing 8.71% and valued at over $16.71 million, while Newtyn Management, LLC holds 5.08% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $10.04 million.