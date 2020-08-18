IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) growth is a big Buy opportunity

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) is 37.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.40 and a high of $62.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMRA stock was last observed hovering at around $20.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.15% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.87% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.8% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.76, the stock is 17.83% and -17.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 15.28% at the moment leaves the stock -3.33% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.58.

The stock witnessed a -4.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.37%, and is 0.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 77.31% and -62.11% from its 52-week high.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMARA Inc. (IMRA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMARA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.72.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.00% this year.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in IMARA Inc. (IMRA), with 4.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.20% while institutional investors hold 61.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.28M, and float is at 3.94M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 46.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.02 million shares valued at $110.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.25% of the IMRA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 2.72 million shares valued at $43.6 million to account for 15.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.66 million shares representing 9.58% and valued at over $45.74 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 8.42% of the shares totaling 1.45 million with a market value of $23.31 million.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at IMARA Inc. (IMRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times.