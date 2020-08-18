Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) a good stock to buy now?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is -38.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.25 and a high of $87.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The DFS stock was last observed hovering at around $54.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.71% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.87% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -7.33% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.59, the stock is 2.60% and 1.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -13.19% off its SMA200. DFS registered -34.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.24.

The stock witnessed a 7.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.08%, and is -2.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has around 17200 employees, a market worth around $15.86B and $11.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.58 and Fwd P/E is 9.24. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.19% and -39.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Analyst Forecasts

Discover Financial Services is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.14 with sales reaching $2.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Top Institutional Holders

1,133 institutions hold shares in Discover Financial Services (DFS), with 1.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 86.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 306.00M, and float is at 304.79M with Short Float at 2.97%. Institutions hold 86.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.19 million shares valued at $898.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the DFS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 24.46 million shares valued at $1.23 billion to account for 7.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.49 million shares representing 7.01% and valued at over $766.53 million, while Capital World Investors holds 5.62% of the shares totaling 17.21 million with a market value of $613.9 million.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Discover Financial Services (DFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUSH MARY K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BUSH MARY K sold 1,920 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $49.23 per share for a total of $94522.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55899.0 shares.

Discover Financial Services disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Eichfeld Robert Andrew (EVP – Chief HR & Admin Officer) bought a total of 12,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $39.50 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33454.0 shares of the DFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Greene John (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,377 shares at an average price of $73.84 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 27,502 shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS).

Discover Financial Services (DFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) that is trading -21.88% down over the past 12 months. TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is -13.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.25% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.54.