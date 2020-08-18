IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) is -44.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $8.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The ISEE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 53.55% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.11, the stock is 15.79% and 8.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 6.90% at the moment leaves the stock 4.80% off its SMA200. ISEE registered 334.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.58.

The stock witnessed a 9.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.54%, and is 7.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 464.08% and -43.03% from its 52-week high.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IVERIC bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25.The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.90% this year.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE), with 859.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 83.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.42M, and float is at 43.12M with Short Float at 5.95%. Institutions hold 83.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Consonance Capital Management LP with over 3.15 million shares valued at $10.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.52% of the ISEE Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with 2.74 million shares valued at $13.97 million to account for 3.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VR Adviser, LLC which holds 2.59 million shares representing 2.89% and valued at over $8.9 million, while Frazier Management LLC holds 2.64% of the shares totaling 2.36 million with a market value of $12.06 million.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GUYER DAVID R, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that GUYER DAVID R sold 3,367 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $8.07 per share for a total of $27172.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53972.0 shares.

IVERIC bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Westby Keith (SVP & COO) sold a total of 293 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $8.07 per share for $2365.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40983.0 shares of the ISEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Westby Keith (SVP & COO) disposed off 4,530 shares at an average price of $6.60 for $29898.0. The insider now directly holds 40,576 shares of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE).