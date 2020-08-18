New Big Money Means Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE: WYND) is -41.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.74 and a high of $53.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The WYND stock was last observed hovering at around $29.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.47% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.2% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.04, the stock is 0.81% and -2.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock -20.79% off its SMA200. WYND registered -22.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.74.

The stock witnessed a -4.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.44%, and is 6.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) has around 22500 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $2.99B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.48. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.35% and -45.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $623.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.60% in year-over-year returns.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) Top Institutional Holders

518 institutions hold shares in Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND), with 2.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.80% while institutional investors hold 96.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.40M, and float is at 83.18M with Short Float at 3.41%. Institutions hold 94.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.92 million shares valued at $193.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.46% of the WYND Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.5 million shares valued at $184.49 million to account for 9.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Iridian Asset Management LLC which holds 4.48 million shares representing 5.25% and valued at over $126.23 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 3.97 million with a market value of $111.8 million.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 88 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brown Michael Dean. SEC filings show that Brown Michael Dean bought 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $27.28 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86805.0 shares.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that HERRERA GEORGE (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $32.59 per share for $65180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1594.0 shares of the WYND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, HOLMES STEPHEN P (Director) disposed off 44,266 shares at an average price of $35.31 for $1.56 million. The insider now directly holds 641,257 shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND).

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -24.22% down over the past 12 months. Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) is 8.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.77% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.74.