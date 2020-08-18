Positives for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) as stock loss in recent trading

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is -48.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.16 and a high of $96.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLG stock was last observed hovering at around $47.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.35% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.26% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.88, the stock is -2.35% and -5.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -29.31% off its SMA200. SLG registered -39.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.44.

The stock witnessed a -2.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.78%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has around 1033 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.77. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -51.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Analyst Forecasts

SL Green Realty Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $197.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.30% in year-over-year returns.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Top Institutional Holders

572 institutions hold shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), with 334.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 108.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.69M, and float is at 71.75M with Short Float at 11.56%. Institutions hold 108.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.67 million shares valued at $589.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.66% of the SLG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.9 million shares valued at $340.34 million to account for 10.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 7.26 million shares representing 9.92% and valued at over $313.07 million, while State Street Corporation holds 7.87% of the shares totaling 5.77 million with a market value of $248.61 million.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREEN STEPHEN L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GREEN STEPHEN L sold 65,578 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $55.75 per share for a total of $3.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

SL Green Realty Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that GREEN STEPHEN L (Director) sold a total of 34,422 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $57.21 per share for $1.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65578.0 shares of the SLG stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) that is trading -29.78% down over the past 12 months. Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) is -31.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.95% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.53.