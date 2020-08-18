Qumu Corporation (QUMU) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) is 88.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The QUMU stock was last observed hovering at around $4.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.88, the stock is 22.30% and 50.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 19.51% at the moment leaves the stock 119.23% off its SMA200. QUMU registered 51.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 148.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.71.

The stock witnessed a 0.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.16%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $66.42M and $28.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 370.40% and 6.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.10%).

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qumu Corporation (QUMU) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qumu Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $6.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Qumu Corporation (QUMU), with 1.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.33% while institutional investors hold 52.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.53M, and float is at 10.90M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 45.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. with over 1.37 million shares valued at $4.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.11% of the QUMU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fondren Management, LP with 0.85 million shares valued at $1.4 million to account for 6.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.75 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $1.25 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.08% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $0.92 million.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Qumu Corporation (QUMU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Harbert Discovery Fund, LP bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.39 million shares.

Qumu Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that HOROWITZ EDWARD D (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $2.50 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the QUMU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, CHOWNING MARY E (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $25000.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Qumu Corporation (QUMU).

Qumu Corporation (QUMU): Who are the competitors?

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) is -9.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 83.13% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9620.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.19.