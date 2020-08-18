REDU Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Now

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) is -43.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $8.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The REDU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83%.

Currently trading at $5.80, the stock is 72.05% and 65.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing 46.10% at the moment leaves the stock 14.90% off its SMA200. REDU registered -50.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.13.

The stock witnessed a 12.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.74%, and is 18.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.00% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) has around 4014 employees, a market worth around $197.90M and $187.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 330.83 and Fwd P/E is 9.90. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.33% and -35.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.70% year-over-year.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU), with 3.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.88% while institutional investors hold 80.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.38M, and float is at 20.83M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 75.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 3.26 million shares valued at $12.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.78% of the REDU Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 1.24 million shares valued at $4.81 million to account for 2.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.2 million shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $0.77 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 34001.0 with a market value of $0.13 million.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include K12 Inc. (LRN) that is trading 63.92% up over the past 12 months. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) is -46.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.31% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 19680.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.72.