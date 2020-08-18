So-Young International Inc. (SY) makes -10.46% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) is -1.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.03 and a high of $16.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The SY stock was last observed hovering at around $11.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $106.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.76% off the consensus price target high of $136.31 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 86.39% higher than the price target low of $92.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.59, the stock is -7.56% and -2.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 5.00% at the moment leaves the stock 5.95% off its SMA200. SY registered -14.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.59.

The stock witnessed a -3.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.20%, and is -10.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) has around 1218 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $162.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 109.00 and Fwd P/E is 1.62. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.79% and -25.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for So-Young International Inc. (SY) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

So-Young International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $49.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 413.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.00% year-over-year.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in So-Young International Inc. (SY), with 40.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.89% while institutional investors hold 47.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.45M, and float is at 13.00M with Short Float at 9.31%. Institutions hold 29.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 12.52 million shares valued at $169.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 96.30% of the SY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is First Manhattan Company with 2.01 million shares valued at $20.62 million to account for 15.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aspex Management (HK) Ltd which holds 1.86 million shares representing 14.29% and valued at over $19.02 million, while Light Street Capital Management, LLC holds 14.03% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $18.67 million.